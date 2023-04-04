DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 04-Apr-2023 / 14:43 GMT/BST

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name Dermot Crowley Reason for the notification 2 Chief Executive Officer a) Position/status b) Initial Notification Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Dalata Hotel Group plc a) Name 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each financial instrument, type of a) instrument IE00BJMZDW83 Identification code b) Nature of the 1. Mandatory deferral of a proportion 2022 Annual Incentive into 30,297 transaction Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each in Dalata Hotel Group PLC. 2. Vesting of awards granted 25 February 2020 under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term incentive Plan Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. 4.26 30,297 2. 0.01 25,487

Date of the 2023-03-31

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name Sean McKeon Reason for the notification 2 a) Position/status Company Secretary and Head of Risk & Compliance Initial Notification Initial Notification b) Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Dalata Hotel Group plc a) Name 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each financial instrument, type of a) instrument IE00BJMZDW83 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction 1. Vesting of awards granted 25 February 2020 under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term incentive Plan Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 0.01 10,271

Date of the 2023-03-31

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name Carol Phelan Reason for the notification 2 Chief Financial Officer a) Position/status Initial Notification Initial Notification b) Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Dalata Hotel Group plc a) Name 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each financial instrument, type of a) instrument IE00BJMZDW83 Identification code 1. Mandatory deferral of a proportion 2022 Annual Incentive into 17,972 Nature of the Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each in Dalata Hotel Group PLC. b) transaction 2. Vesting of awards granted 25 February 2020 under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term incentive Plan 3. Sale of 3,218 ordinary shares of 0.01 each to settle a tax liability arising on the vesting of awards referred to in (2) which is payable immediately Price(s) Volume(s) 1. 4.26 17,972 c) Price(s) and volume (s) 2. 0.01 6,143 3. 4.215 3,218

Date of the 2023-03-31

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name Shane Casserly Reason for the notification 2 Corporate Development Director a) Position/status Initial Notification Initial Notification b) Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Dalata Hotel Group plc a) Name 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each financial instrument, type of a) instrument IE00BJMZDW83 Identification code b) Nature of the 1. Mandatory deferral of a proportion 2022 Annual Incentive into transaction 17,972 Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each in Dalata Hotel Group PLC. 2. Vesting of awards granted 25 February 2020 under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term incentive Plan Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. 4.26 17,972 2. 0.01 23,300

Date of the 2023-03-31

