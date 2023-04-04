London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2023) - Forecasts project a huge demand growth for EVs, meaning the automotive industry must spend $400 billion in deployed capital by 2030 to produce 200 new gigafactories (McKinsey). To enable this significant investment, OEMs must find ways to reduce costs through optimising their manufacturing operations and supply chain.

With this in mind, how can automakers reduce waste, cut costs and as a result drive profits?

Sabrina Yuan, Vice President, Strategy and Business Development , CARIAD

, Peter Hasenkamp, Vice President, Global Supply Chain and Operations , Lucid Motors

, Chris Yotive, Senior Director Business Development and Partnerships , BYD

, Moderator: Niel Hiscox, President, Clarify Group Inc.

Key insights and discussions will include:

How to overcome geo-political uncertainty to protect supply chains

Building a data-driven manufacturing eco-system fit for the age of electrification

Accurately forecast consumer demand to ensure unnecessary manufacturing costs

Utilize driver data to assist engineering teams when building smarter and safer vehicles

Leveraging digital twin software to remove trial and error costs

