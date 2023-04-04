Veriheal Appoints Anthony Foscolos as President

Foscolos' Experience With High-Growth Companies Makes Him a Unique Fit for the New Role

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / Veriheal, the largest facilitator of medical cannabis cards in the nation, today named Anthony Foscolos president of the company. Foscolos brings a diverse blend of leadership to the new role, which was created to enhance integration across departments as Veriheal continues expanding.

Throughout his 25-year career, Foscolos has served in the roles of president, chief financial officer, chief operations officer and chief executive officer for a variety of burgeoning companies. He is well-versed in strategic business growth, team building and operational management. Foscolos received a bachelor's in economics from the University of Ottawa and was previously a professional accountant in Alberta, Canada.

Foscolos joined Veriheal in 2022 as the chief financial officer. In his new position as president, he will continue overseeing Veriheal's accounting and finances while focusing on enhancing coordination and communication throughout the company with improved structure and reporting. Co-CEOs Josh Green and Sam Adetunji will continue to champion Veriheal's innovation and lead the company strategically.

"Veriheal has reached amazing heights in a very short amount of time, and I'm thrilled to continue working with this driven team to build an industry that helps people live better, more fulfilling lives," said Foscolos. "As president, I strive to carry Veriheal into its next phase of growth with optimized, sustainable operations that support our critical mission of increasing patient access to alternative medicine."

