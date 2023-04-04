BH Macro Limited - Conversion of Securities

BH Macro Limited

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Completion of 28 February 2023 Share Conversion

4 April 2023

Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.5

Following the publication on 30 March 2023 of the final month-end net asset values for 28 February 2023, the following share conversion ratios have been determined in accordance with the articles of incorporation of the Company for the purposes of the 28 February 2023 share conversion date:

0.861240 Sterling shares for each US Dollar share 1.161117 US Dollar shares for each Sterling share

On the basis of aggregate applications received and using the conversion ratios listed above, the following shares will be issued:

2,139 Sterling Shares of no par value

and the following shares will be cancelled:

2,489 US Dollar Shares of no par value

all with effect from 4 April 2023.

Application will be made to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities.

Admission is expected to occur on or about 12 April 2023. Shareholder CREST accounts for converting shareholders are expected to be updated by 5.00pm on or about 12 April 2023.

Following issue and cancellation of the relevant shares, the total number of shares in issue in each class will be as follows:

- 28,930,425 US Dollar Shares

- 0 US Dollar Treasury Shares

- 374,282,302 Sterling Shares

- 0 Sterling Treasury Shares

The number of votes each share in the Company is entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company was published by the Company on 9 March 2007 and will not change as a result of the conversions. These are:

US Dollar Share 0.7606

Sterling Share 1.4710

From 4 April 2023, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded down to the whole number) is 569,925,411.

Website: www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0)1481 745001