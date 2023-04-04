Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 4 avril/April 2023) - The common shares of Hertz Lithium Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Hertz Lithium Inc. is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company currently has one material mineral property, the Lucky Mica Project, located in the Maricopa County of Arizona, USA, which is in the exploration stage.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Hertz Lithium Inc. ont été approuvées pour inscription à la CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Hertz Lithium Inc. est une société d'exploration minière basée en Colombie-Britannique qui se consacre principalement à l'acquisition et à l'exploration de propriétés minières. La Société possède actuellement une propriété minière importante, le projet Lucky Mica, situé dans le comté de Maricopa en Arizona, aux États-Unis, qui en est au stade de l'exploration.

Issuer/Émetteur: Hertz Lithium Inc. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): HZ Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 30 477 001 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 18 746 640 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 42805F 10 5 ISIN: CA 42805F 10 5 3 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 IPO Price/Prix: $0.125/0,125$ Agent: Canaccord Genuity Corp. Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: le 5 avril/April 2023 Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 10 avril/April 2023 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 juillet/July Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Odyssey Trust Company

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for HZ. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com