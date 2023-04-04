Company releases latest downloadable best practices guide for DRM and beyond

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX) (Paris:VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced it will showcase its award-winning and studio-grade Streamkeeper super bundle of digital rights management (Multi-DRM), Counterspy, Watermarking and other content cybersecurity solutions April 16-19 at this year's NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Featured in Verimatrix booth W2421, Verimatrix Streamkeeper, alongside the company's innovative Counterspy and other technologies, bring unmatched levels of piracy prevention, detection and threat intelligence to the video security space, positioning the company as a proven leader within the industry's push toward more fully harnessing the capabilities of a combined content protection-cybersecurity-DRM approach.

"DRM continues to deliver video protection as designed, but it's no longer enough to fully guard against today's modern pirates, who have evolved their attacks to industrial scale content theft from multiple entry points meaning security must transform to a more comprehensive package of services than just a few years ago," said Sofia Regojo, CRO at Verimatrix. "Our deep understanding of the challenges facing studios and operators positions us to powerfully address the video security needs of today and tomorrow and that's what we'll be showcasing at NAB 2023. We're also debuting a helpful best practices guide that includes up-to-date considerations for content security."

Titled, "DRM Ecosystem and Security Best Practices," the new Verimatrix guide is available for download at www.verimatrix.com/nab.

To request and schedule a meeting at the NAB Show with one of Verimatrix's video security specialists and discuss how Verimatrix can help protect video content and its connected ecosystem, click here.

For more information the 2023 NAB Show, visit www.nabshow.com.

Last week it was announced that Verimatrix Streamkeeper won a bronze award in the inaugural Merit Awards for Telecom Wireless. Honoring businesses and leaders, the Merit Awards are designed to recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve. Judged by journalists, executives, consultants, entrepreneurs, educators and the Merit Awards staff, the awards acknowledge companies that contributed to the continued growth of the market worldwide.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

