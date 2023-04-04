Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) Explores Forward Stock Split to Enhance Shareholder Value

Naples, FL, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), a leading company in the music licensing industry, announced today that it is currently exploring a forward stock split with its securities counsel. The company is considering a split ratio of either 1:5 or 1:20, aiming to increase the liquidity and accessibility of its shares for a wider range of investors.

"We are excited to be evaluating this forward stock split, as we believe it will enhance shareholder value and further demonstrate our commitment to the growth and expansion of Music Licensing, Inc.," said Jake P. Noch, CEO of Music Licensing, Inc. "We are working closely with our securities counsel to determine the most beneficial split ratio for our shareholders and the company as a whole."

The forward stock split would increase the number of Music Licensing, Inc.'s outstanding shares by issuing additional shares to current shareholders, depending on the chosen ratio. This action is intended to make the stock more accessible to individual investors and potentially attract institutional investors. It also highlights the company's confidence in its long-term growth strategy and its ability to create value for its shareholders.

Music Licensing, Inc. has built a strong reputation in the industry for its innovative approach to music licensing and its commitment to providing a fair and transparent ecosystem for both artists and licensees. The company is dedicated to offering the best service and ensuring that the value it creates is shared with its investors and stakeholders.

While the decision to implement a forward stock split has not yet been finalized, the company is working diligently with its securities counsel to thoroughly evaluate the potential benefits and implications. Further details on the stock split, including the final decision on the ratio and the effective date, will be announced in due course.

About Pro Music Rights, Inc. ( ProMusicRights.com )

Pro Music Rights is the 5th public performance rights organization (PRO) to be formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies such as TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and many others. Pro Music Rights holds an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works that feature notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBaggYo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Fall Out Boy, and countless others, as well as Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Created Music.

