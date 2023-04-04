WithSecure Oyj: WithSecure has completed its change negotiations

WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 4 April 2023, 16:00 EEST

WithSecure has completed its change negotiations

WithSecure Corporation announced on 9 February 2023 that it will start change negotiations to improve profitability and competitiveness. Negotiations have been mostly completed for all group entities.

The negotiations will result in reduction of approximately 84 positions, of them 29 in Finland.

The changes, combined with other cost-saving measures, will lead to approximately EUR 14 million of annual cost savings. The cost savings are expected to be achieved gradually, starting in the second quarter of 2023.

The changes will incur an approximately EUR 4,5 million one-off expense that will be recognized in the first quarter of 2023. The expenses are to be realized mostly during the year 2023.

Contact information:

Charlotte Guillou, Chief People Officer

WithSecure Corporation

Laura Viita, Investor Relations Director

WithSecure Corporation

+358 50 487 1044

investor-relations@withsecure.com