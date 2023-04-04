Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2023) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge") is issuing this press release in response to a request from the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC") to comment on the recent trading activity of its stock.

Hypercharge is not aware of any material, undisclosed information related to the Company's operations and affairs that would account for the recent increase in the market price and level of trading volume of its common shares.

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to multi-unit residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/

On behalf of the company,

Hypercharge Networks Corp.

David Bibby, President & CEO

Media Contact:

Kyle Green | Senior Marketing Manager

