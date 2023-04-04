Bitxor Coin, Now Available for Trading on LAToken and IndoEx Exchanges

Bitxor Coin is a newly launched cryptocurrency in the industry. Recently, the company's Blockchain PoS coin connects and empowers the ecosystem through its enrollment on LAToken and IndoEx exchanges

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / Bitxor Protocol, has announced that its native coin, BXR, will be listed on different exchanges from March 28, 2023. Specifically, Bitxor Coin (BXR) is already available for live trading on IndoEx and LAToken exchanges.

Bitxor Coin (BXR) is a Proof of Stake (PoS) coin that serves as a medium of exchange within the Bitxor ecosystem and is used for mining and transaction validation.

The Bitxor Protocol is a blockchain-based ecosystem designed to support decentralized systems and structures. The LSC-X (Logic Smart Contract Bitxor) system, an advanced multi-layer smart contract system, is the foundation of the Bitxor protocol. Logic operators are components of LSC-X that help the development of decentralized systems and structures with greater efficiency, speed and security.

In addition, Bitxor's multilayer architecture supports both probabilistic and deterministic block completion, making it exceptional. With probabilistic finalization, the probability of any block being reversed decreases as blocks are added or chained.

The Bitxor Blockchain community uses the Bitxor Space Forum platform as its official virtual meeting space to discuss a variety of topics related to the growth of the Bitxor ecosystem. A reserve fund held in public wallets and protected by multiple signatures on the Bitxor Blockchain receives 2% of every block mined as an additional incentive to support the Bitxor Ecosystem.

Operating with a Bitxor Blockchain mining node allows miners to contribute to the security of the network by validating and confirming transactions. Bitxor Coin (BXR), is given to miners as compensation for their work, and they can contribute to the decentralization of the network by adding more nodes and decreasing the likelihood of a single point of failure.

About Bixtor Blockchain

Bitxor is an easy-to-use decentralized multi-layer PoS mining blockchain that enables application integration for all types of companies and projects that require scalability locally and internationally. The network identity and generation hash seed combine to form a distinctive digital fingerprint for each network in the Bitxor ecosystem.

Bitxor's approach is to build a powerful brand, with a coherent and well-structured image, based on its ambitious mission: to establish a fair and open economy in which every person can achieve complete financial freedom and have more opportunities to improve their lives.



For more information

Website: https://bitxor.org

WhitePaper: https://www.bitxor.org/whitepaper-en.pdf

Wallet: https://bitxor.io

Explorer: https://explorer.bitxor.org

Forum: https://forum.bitxor.org

Bitxor Documentation: https://docs.bitxor.org/en/index.html

Nodes Installation Guide: https://docs.bitxor.org/en/guides/network/running-a-bitxor-node-manually.html

Discord for developers: https://discord.gg/AkdGXrpeVj

Link to pre-sale: https://startstake.bitxor.org/login

Docs Bitxor: https://docs.bitxor.org

Bitcointalk: https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5432889

