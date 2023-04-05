

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBNZ is expected to hike its Official Cash Rate by 25 basis points, from 4.75 percent to 5.00 percent.



Japan will see March results for its services PMI from Jibun Bank; in February, the index score was 54.2.



Australia will see March results for the construction and manufacturing indexes from AiG, as well as the services PMI from Judi Bank. In February, the construction index was down 5.0 percent and the manufacturing index sank 6.4 percent, while the services index had a score of 50.7.



Singapore will release February figures for retail sales; in January, sales were down 9.4 percent on month and 0.8 percent on year.



Thailand will provide March data for consumer prices, with overall inflation expected to rise 3.30 percent on year - easing from 3.79 percent in February. Core CPI is pegged at an annual 1.82 percent, down from 1.93 percent in the previous month.



Finally, the markets in Taiwan, China and Hong Kong are closed on Wednesday for the Qingming Festival and will re-open on Thursday.



