The largest ever edition of analytica Vietnam, 10% outstanding increase in exhibition space with over 200 companies and brands with country pavilions from Germany, China and Singapore.

The three-day event will consist of exhibits, world-class conference, forum and tutorials, pre-event laboratory tour, buyer-seller program, networking night and hosted buyer delegations from Laos and Cambodia.

Registration to attend is FREE and open. Learn, network and reconnect with our confirmed exhibitors, international pavilions and key industry leaders.

The 7th analytica Vietnam 2023 is set to take place from April 19-21, 2023, at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The event is organized by Messe München, a leading international trade fair organizer, and is expected to attract thousands of exhibitors and visitors from around the world.

HANOI, Vietnam, Apr 5, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - analytica Vietnam 2023 is a premier event for laboratory technology, analysis, and biotechnology professionals. The conference program features over 30 conference sessions and panel discussions presented by leading industry experts from across the globe. Attendees can expect to learn about the latest trends, challenges, and advancements in the industry, and gain insights into the future of laboratory technology and analysis.

analytica Vietnam, known as the most important hub in the ASEAN Region, is celebrating its biggest event ever with expected 5,000 diagnostic professionals, industry's top buyers and investment decision-makers from more than 30 countries in the world. The trade fair will be the first face-to-face meeting since the hit of COVID-19. With sponsorships from Thermo Fisher, BIOVIA and BTG, the upcoming edition of analytica Vietnam 2023 is expected to bring together a spectacular reunion of the science and research sector.

The 2023 trade fair exhibitors include national and international industry giants - Thermo Fisher Scientific, Shimadzu, Merck, Leco, ITS, DKSH, 2H Instruments, Scilab, Eppendorf and Waters. The exhibition show will feature international exhibitors from - Germany, Italy, UK, Japan, Canada, Korea, France, Czech Republic, USA, Singapore, India, Thailand, and China. The German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action and the Association of Small & Medium Enterprises Singapore (ASME) will support the exhibition with a German and Singapore Pavilion.

"We are thrilled to welcome the leading professionals and companies in the laboratory technology, analysis, and biotechnology industries to analytica Vietnam 2023," said Mr. Michael Wilton, CEO & Managing Director of MMI Asia Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Messe München GmbH. "This year's event will provide attendees with unparalleled opportunities to network, learn, and discover the latest products and technologies in the industry."

The Vietnamese government and Messe München are at the forefront of industry development in Vietnam. With analytica Vietnam, we offer the perfect platform to support the further development of the industry in the country, facilitate know-how transfer and promote investment in laboratory and biotechnology," says Armin Wittmann, Project Manager at Messe München GmbH.

Apart from the exhibition area, analytica Vietnam 2023 offers valuable first-hand know how. The trade fair includes several side events such as a world-class conference, forum and tutorials, pre-event laboratory tours, buyer-seller program, networking night and hosted buyer program to offer visitors a holistic experience of current technologies and trending developments in the market.

Conference Program from top industry experts

The analytica Vietnam Conference will take place on 19-20 April in parallel to the with the trade fair. The conference program features over 30 conference lectures presented by national and international experts from science and research sector across the globe to report on the latest topics in the areas of biomedical, and forensic analysis, novel analytical methods, food analysis and environment analysis and quality control. It is organized by Prof. Dr. Oliver J. Schmitz (University of Duisburg-Essen, Faculty of Chemistry) and Prof. Dr. Pham Hung Viet (VNU University of Science, KLATEFOS).

Latest laboratory working practices

There will also be two practical tutorials on laboratory working practices on both days of the conference. The two half-day workshops "Compliant Modernization of HPLC Gradient Elution Methods in View of USP 621 Revision" and " 3-MCPD and MOSH/MOAH Analysis" inform about the details of the automated workflows for routine analysis." They focus on laboratory staff and students and require advance registration.

The Exhibitor Forum, part of supporting program within the exhibition halls, provides exhibitors with a platform for presenting their products and services live to a professional audience which is interested in the applicability of laboratory technology, analysis, biotechnology and diagnostics related services and products.

Various applications and marketable product innovation are to be demonstrated at the event include:

Comprehensive Testing & QC solutions from Farm to Fork - Thermo Fisher

R&D to Manufacturing - Connected Bio/Pharmaceutical Organization - Digital Continuity using 3DS platform - BIOVIA

Competence Cold Storage & Cell Cultivation Solutions through Innovation - Eppendorf Asia Pacific Sdn Bhd

Go beyond the limitation on environmental analysis using Agilent Technologies solutions - DKSH Vietnam

UV/VIS Spectrophotometer with EMC-Lambda Software and Audit Trail CFR 21 part 11 compliance - EMCLAB Instruments GmbH

A novel technology for DNA/RNA lab - Nippon Genetics Europe GmbH

Nitrogen determination according to Kjeldahl - behr Labor-Technik GmbH

Microplastic pollution: Analyse the problem and seek the solution with Bruker FT-IR spectroscopy - Bruker

Automatic Solution for Sample Preparation and Microbiological Analysis - Hoa Viet Co Ltd

LabWare LIMS - Labware

Amino Acid Analysis of Food - Hitachi High-Tech Scientific Solutions Co Ltd

Optimizing the production of probiotics and fermented products - TSI Hanoi

Participation in both the trade fair and supporting program is free of charge for visitors.

About Messe Muenchen GmbH

Messe Muenchen GmbH is one of the world's leading trade fair organizers with more than 50 trade fairs for capital goods, consumer goods, and new technologies. Every year, Messe Muenchen organizes more than 200 events in Munich, Germany, and abroad, attracting over 30,000 exhibitors and 2 million visitors. The company's mission is to create innovative, sustainable, and profitable platforms for its customers to do business and connect with their target markets.

analytica Vietnam

With its exhibition areas of laboratory technology, analysis, biotechnology and diagnostics, analytica Vietnam with the analytica Vietnam conference targets the growing market of Vietnam. 143 exhibitors and 4,144 visitors participated in analytica Vietnam 2019. The trade fair takes place every two years. The upcoming edition will take place from April 19 to 21, 2023 at the SECC - Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center. More details can be found at https://www.analyticavietnam.com/.

analytica worldwide

Messe München is the world's leading trade fair organizer for laboratory technology, analysis and biotechnology. The international network of exhibitions includes analytica, analytica China, analytica Anacon India & India Lab Expo, analytica Vietnam and analytica Lab Africa. Additional information about these exhibitions and their programs of events is available at www.analytica.de.

MMI Asia Pte Ltd

MMI Asia Pte. Ltd. was set up as the regional headquarter and a wholly owned subsidiary of Messe München in 1992. With subsidiaries in China and India, MMI Asia organizes trade fairs in China, India and ASEAN countries; promotes global trade expansion by facilitating participation of Asian exhibitors in Messe München fairs worldwide; it also provides consultancy in professional trade fair and conference management to government bodies, international trade and promotion organizations, and trade associations.

