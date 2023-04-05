

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 3-week high of 83.97 against the yen and more than a 2-week high of 1.7167 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 83.14 and 1.7343, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi advanced to nearly a 2-month high of 0.6379 and a 3-1/2-month high of 1.0618 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6311 and 1.0696, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 86.00 against the yen, 1.67 against the euro, 0.64 against the greenback and 1.06 against the aussie.



