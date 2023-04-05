Pharming Group announces the filing of its 2022 Annual Report and Form 20-F

LEIDEN, The Netherlands, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company") ( Euronext: PHARM / Nasdaq: PHAR) announces the filing of its Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the "Period"). The Annual Report is available under the Financial Documents section of the Pharming website.





The Company has also filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the Period. The 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F can be found on Pharming.com and through the SEC website once it has been filed.

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. Pharming is commercializing and developing an innovative portfolio of protein replacement therapies and precision medicines, including small molecules, biologics, and gene therapies that are in early to late-stage development. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit www.pharming.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Inside Information

This press release relates to the disclosure of information that qualifies, or may have qualified, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

