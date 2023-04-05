DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

05-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

05 April 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 04 April 2023 it purchased a total of 180,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 120,000 60,000 Number of ordinary shares purchased EUR1.0320 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.8980 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0180 GBP0.8870 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0235 GBP0.8939

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

In addition, on 04 April 2023 the Company purchased a total of 3,000,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through the Company's broker Goodbody. The price paid per ordinary shares was EUR1.005.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 677,563,234 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,189 1.0300 XDUB 08:22:24 00027580997TRDU1 2,219 1.0300 XDUB 08:22:24 00027580996TRDU1 2,609 1.0320 XDUB 08:51:58 00027581130TRDU1 2,471 1.0280 XDUB 08:59:20 00027581186TRDU1 6 1.0280 XDUB 08:59:20 00027581185TRDU1 486 1.0280 XDUB 08:59:20 00027581188TRDU1 1,859 1.0280 XDUB 08:59:20 00027581187TRDU1 3,358 1.0280 XDUB 09:23:35 00027581544TRDU1 3,929 1.0280 XDUB 09:23:35 00027581543TRDU1 2,639 1.0280 XDUB 10:33:22 00027582631TRDU1 6,594 1.0280 XDUB 10:33:22 00027582630TRDU1 2,505 1.0280 XDUB 10:33:22 00027582629TRDU1 2,189 1.0300 XDUB 11:07:33 00027582803TRDU1 680 1.0300 XDUB 11:19:50 00027582822TRDU1 525 1.0300 XDUB 11:19:51 00027582823TRDU1 930 1.0300 XDUB 11:20:00 00027582825TRDU1 139 1.0300 XDUB 11:20:01 00027582826TRDU1 4,534 1.0280 XDUB 11:25:34 00027582839TRDU1 376 1.0260 XDUB 12:00:49 00027582972TRDU1 1,256 1.0260 XDUB 12:32:06 00027583058TRDU1 2,821 1.0260 XDUB 12:32:06 00027583062TRDU1 1,559 1.0260 XDUB 12:32:06 00027583061TRDU1 5,000 1.0260 XDUB 12:32:06 00027583060TRDU1 1,121 1.0260 XDUB 12:32:06 00027583059TRDU1 3,121 1.0260 XDUB 13:28:48 00027583245TRDU1 2,482 1.0260 XDUB 13:28:48 00027583244TRDU1 1,775 1.0260 XDUB 13:28:48 00027583243TRDU1 2,510 1.0260 XDUB 13:28:48 00027583242TRDU1 2,631 1.0180 XDUB 13:47:10 00027583317TRDU1 6 1.0220 XDUB 14:21:27 00027583439TRDU1 766 1.0220 XDUB 14:21:27 00027583438TRDU1 91 1.0220 XDUB 14:21:27 00027583437TRDU1 710 1.0220 XDUB 14:21:27 00027583441TRDU1 3 1.0220 XDUB 14:21:27 00027583440TRDU1 1,285 1.0220 XDUB 14:21:27 00027583442TRDU1 979 1.0220 XDUB 14:26:22 00027583445TRDU1 2,575 1.0220 XDUB 14:26:22 00027583444TRDU1 1,620 1.0220 XDUB 14:26:22 00027583446TRDU1 721 1.0220 XDUB 14:26:22 00027583447TRDU1 1,989 1.0220 XDUB 14:39:58 00027583578TRDU1 228 1.0220 XDUB 14:39:58 00027583577TRDU1 186 1.0220 XDUB 14:39:58 00027583576TRDU1 2,337 1.0200 XDUB 14:45:32 00027583634TRDU1 684 1.0200 XDUB 14:51:00 00027583666TRDU1 64 1.0200 XDUB 14:51:00 00027583665TRDU1 134 1.0200 XDUB 14:52:50 00027583683TRDU1 3 1.0200 XDUB 14:52:50 00027583684TRDU1 931 1.0200 XDUB 14:53:19 00027583686TRDU1 6,804 1.0200 XDUB 15:07:03 00027583838TRDU1 1,996 1.0200 XDUB 15:12:54 00027583897TRDU1 1,500 1.0200 XDUB 15:18:08 00027583952TRDU1 169 1.0200 XDUB 15:18:08 00027583953TRDU1 2 1.0200 XDUB 15:18:08 00027583954TRDU1 945 1.0180 XDUB 15:18:57 00027583958TRDU1 5,673 1.0180 XDUB 15:18:57 00027583959TRDU1 1,384 1.0140 XDUB 15:40:18 00027584302TRDU1 126 1.0140 XDUB 15:45:25 00027584380TRDU1 3 1.0160 XDUB 15:47:17 00027584417TRDU1 1,688 1.0160 XDUB 15:47:17 00027584416TRDU1 2,555 1.0160 XDUB 15:50:31 00027584486TRDU1 2,038 1.0160 XDUB 15:57:26 00027584675TRDU1 115 1.0160 XDUB 15:57:26 00027584674TRDU1 2,329 1.0180 XDUB 16:03:57 00027584835TRDU1 390 1.0180 XDUB 16:08:41 00027584911TRDU1 1,842 1.0180 XDUB 16:08:41 00027584910TRDU1 92 1.0180 XDUB 16:08:41 00027584909TRDU1 140 1.0180 XDUB 16:20:04 00027585434TRDU1 2,296 1.0180 XDUB 16:20:04 00027585433TRDU1 265 1.0180 XDUB 16:20:04 00027585436TRDU1 183 1.0180 XDUB 16:20:04 00027585435TRDU1 4,066 1.0180 XDUB 16:20:05 00027585437TRDU1 3,574 1.0180 XDUB 16:25:22 00027585558TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,655 0.8980 XLON 11:53:16 00027582964TRDU1 1,702 0.8980 XLON 12:08:29 00027583001TRDU1 520 0.8980 XLON 12:24:18 00027583042TRDU1 1,485 0.8980 XLON 12:29:08 00027583054TRDU1 388 0.8980 XLON 12:29:08 00027583055TRDU1 1,631 0.8980 XLON 12:46:15 00027583088TRDU1 875 0.8980 XLON 13:01:03 00027583127TRDU1 1,620 0.8980 XLON 13:01:03 00027583128TRDU1 889 0.8980 XLON 13:01:03 00027583129TRDU1 1,175 0.8980 XLON 13:01:03 00027583130TRDU1 295 0.8980 XLON 13:01:03 00027583131TRDU1 1,731 0.8920 XLON 13:28:48 00027583240TRDU1 1,703 0.8920 XLON 13:28:48 00027583241TRDU1 1,725 0.8910 XLON 14:00:45 00027583375TRDU1 1,655 0.8940 XLON 14:11:25 00027583412TRDU1 1,752 0.8940 XLON 14:20:51 00027583435TRDU1 1,617 0.8940 XLON 14:30:24 00027583467TRDU1 1,175 0.8940 XLON 14:35:26 00027583520TRDU1 495 0.8940 XLON 14:35:26 00027583521TRDU1 1,847 0.8940 XLON 14:40:48 00027583583TRDU1 1,601 0.8940 XLON 14:47:21 00027583648TRDU1 1,847 0.8940 XLON 14:53:01 00027583685TRDU1 1,175 0.8940 XLON 14:59:59 00027583806TRDU1 445 0.8940 XLON 14:59:59 00027583807TRDU1 1,685 0.8940 XLON 15:05:42 00027583836TRDU1 1,920 0.8940 XLON 15:11:54 00027583870TRDU1 476 0.8940 XLON 15:18:45 00027583955TRDU1 4,074 0.8900 XLON 15:18:57 00027583957TRDU1 393 0.8870 XLON 15:20:48 00027584007TRDU1 1,410 0.8870 XLON 15:20:48 00027584008TRDU1 816 0.8900 XLON 15:45:47 00027584391TRDU1 956 0.8900 XLON 15:45:47 00027584392TRDU1 1,013 0.8900 XLON 15:48:24 00027584437TRDU1 757 0.8900 XLON 15:48:24 00027584438TRDU1 3,842 0.8930 XLON 16:03:45 00027584827TRDU1 1,175 0.8930 XLON 16:07:50 00027584884TRDU1 353 0.8930 XLON 16:07:50 00027584885TRDU1 263 0.8930 XLON 16:07:50 00027584886TRDU1 92 0.8930 XLON 16:13:17 00027585123TRDU1 76 0.8930 XLON 16:13:32 00027585125TRDU1 2,240 0.8960 XLON 16:20:04 00027585428TRDU1 1,096 0.8960 XLON 16:20:04 00027585429TRDU1 631 0.8940 XLON 16:20:04 00027585430TRDU1 398 0.8940 XLON 16:20:04 00027585431TRDU1 2,216 0.8940 XLON 16:20:04 00027585432TRDU1 373 0.8940 XLON 16:27:04 00027585658TRDU1 61 0.8940 XLON 16:27:04 00027585659TRDU1 178 0.8940 XLON 16:27:04 00027585660TRDU1 82 0.8940 XLON 16:27:04 00027585661TRDU1 2,421 0.8940 XLON 16:27:04 00027585662TRDU1

