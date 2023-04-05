Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.04.2023

Dow Jones News
05.04.2023 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 05-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

05 April 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 04 April 2023 it purchased a total of 180,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                            120,000     60,000 
Number of ordinary shares purchased 
 
                            EUR1.0320 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.8980 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0180     GBP0.8870 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0235     GBP0.8939

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

In addition, on 04 April 2023 the Company purchased a total of 3,000,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through the Company's broker Goodbody. The price paid per ordinary shares was EUR1.005.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 677,563,234 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
   2,189   1.0300        XDUB     08:22:24      00027580997TRDU1 
   2,219   1.0300        XDUB     08:22:24      00027580996TRDU1 
   2,609   1.0320        XDUB     08:51:58      00027581130TRDU1 
   2,471   1.0280        XDUB     08:59:20      00027581186TRDU1 
      6  1.0280        XDUB     08:59:20      00027581185TRDU1 
     486   1.0280        XDUB     08:59:20      00027581188TRDU1 
   1,859   1.0280        XDUB     08:59:20      00027581187TRDU1 
   3,358   1.0280        XDUB     09:23:35      00027581544TRDU1 
   3,929   1.0280        XDUB     09:23:35      00027581543TRDU1 
   2,639   1.0280        XDUB     10:33:22      00027582631TRDU1 
   6,594   1.0280        XDUB     10:33:22      00027582630TRDU1 
   2,505   1.0280        XDUB     10:33:22      00027582629TRDU1 
   2,189   1.0300        XDUB     11:07:33      00027582803TRDU1 
     680   1.0300        XDUB     11:19:50      00027582822TRDU1 
     525   1.0300        XDUB     11:19:51      00027582823TRDU1 
     930   1.0300        XDUB     11:20:00      00027582825TRDU1 
     139   1.0300        XDUB     11:20:01      00027582826TRDU1 
   4,534   1.0280        XDUB     11:25:34      00027582839TRDU1 
     376   1.0260        XDUB     12:00:49      00027582972TRDU1 
   1,256   1.0260        XDUB     12:32:06      00027583058TRDU1 
   2,821   1.0260        XDUB     12:32:06      00027583062TRDU1 
   1,559   1.0260        XDUB     12:32:06      00027583061TRDU1 
   5,000   1.0260        XDUB     12:32:06      00027583060TRDU1 
   1,121   1.0260        XDUB     12:32:06      00027583059TRDU1 
   3,121   1.0260        XDUB     13:28:48      00027583245TRDU1 
   2,482   1.0260        XDUB     13:28:48      00027583244TRDU1 
   1,775   1.0260        XDUB     13:28:48      00027583243TRDU1 
   2,510   1.0260        XDUB     13:28:48      00027583242TRDU1 
   2,631   1.0180        XDUB     13:47:10      00027583317TRDU1 
      6  1.0220        XDUB     14:21:27      00027583439TRDU1 
     766   1.0220        XDUB     14:21:27      00027583438TRDU1 
     91   1.0220        XDUB     14:21:27      00027583437TRDU1 
     710   1.0220        XDUB     14:21:27      00027583441TRDU1 
      3  1.0220        XDUB     14:21:27      00027583440TRDU1 
   1,285   1.0220        XDUB     14:21:27      00027583442TRDU1 
     979   1.0220        XDUB     14:26:22      00027583445TRDU1 
   2,575   1.0220        XDUB     14:26:22      00027583444TRDU1 
   1,620   1.0220        XDUB     14:26:22      00027583446TRDU1 
     721   1.0220        XDUB     14:26:22      00027583447TRDU1 
   1,989   1.0220        XDUB     14:39:58      00027583578TRDU1 
     228   1.0220        XDUB     14:39:58      00027583577TRDU1 
     186   1.0220        XDUB     14:39:58      00027583576TRDU1 
   2,337   1.0200        XDUB     14:45:32      00027583634TRDU1 
     684   1.0200        XDUB     14:51:00      00027583666TRDU1 
     64   1.0200        XDUB     14:51:00      00027583665TRDU1 
     134   1.0200        XDUB     14:52:50      00027583683TRDU1 
      3  1.0200        XDUB     14:52:50      00027583684TRDU1 
     931   1.0200        XDUB     14:53:19      00027583686TRDU1 
   6,804   1.0200        XDUB     15:07:03      00027583838TRDU1 
   1,996   1.0200        XDUB     15:12:54      00027583897TRDU1 
   1,500   1.0200        XDUB     15:18:08      00027583952TRDU1 
     169   1.0200        XDUB     15:18:08      00027583953TRDU1 
      2  1.0200        XDUB     15:18:08      00027583954TRDU1 
     945   1.0180        XDUB     15:18:57      00027583958TRDU1 
   5,673   1.0180        XDUB     15:18:57      00027583959TRDU1 
   1,384   1.0140        XDUB     15:40:18      00027584302TRDU1 
     126   1.0140        XDUB     15:45:25      00027584380TRDU1 
      3  1.0160        XDUB     15:47:17      00027584417TRDU1 
   1,688   1.0160        XDUB     15:47:17      00027584416TRDU1 
   2,555   1.0160        XDUB     15:50:31      00027584486TRDU1 
   2,038   1.0160        XDUB     15:57:26      00027584675TRDU1 
     115   1.0160        XDUB     15:57:26      00027584674TRDU1 
   2,329   1.0180        XDUB     16:03:57      00027584835TRDU1 
     390   1.0180        XDUB     16:08:41      00027584911TRDU1 
   1,842   1.0180        XDUB     16:08:41      00027584910TRDU1 
     92   1.0180        XDUB     16:08:41      00027584909TRDU1 
     140   1.0180        XDUB     16:20:04      00027585434TRDU1 
   2,296   1.0180        XDUB     16:20:04      00027585433TRDU1 
     265   1.0180        XDUB     16:20:04      00027585436TRDU1 
     183   1.0180        XDUB     16:20:04      00027585435TRDU1 
   4,066   1.0180        XDUB     16:20:05      00027585437TRDU1 
   3,574   1.0180        XDUB     16:25:22      00027585558TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
   1,655   0.8980        XLON     11:53:16      00027582964TRDU1 
   1,702   0.8980        XLON     12:08:29      00027583001TRDU1 
     520   0.8980        XLON     12:24:18      00027583042TRDU1 
   1,485   0.8980        XLON     12:29:08      00027583054TRDU1 
     388   0.8980        XLON     12:29:08      00027583055TRDU1 
   1,631   0.8980        XLON     12:46:15      00027583088TRDU1 
     875   0.8980        XLON     13:01:03      00027583127TRDU1 
   1,620   0.8980        XLON     13:01:03      00027583128TRDU1 
     889   0.8980        XLON     13:01:03      00027583129TRDU1 
   1,175   0.8980        XLON     13:01:03      00027583130TRDU1 
     295   0.8980        XLON     13:01:03      00027583131TRDU1 
   1,731   0.8920        XLON     13:28:48      00027583240TRDU1 
   1,703   0.8920        XLON     13:28:48      00027583241TRDU1 
   1,725   0.8910        XLON     14:00:45      00027583375TRDU1 
   1,655   0.8940        XLON     14:11:25      00027583412TRDU1 
   1,752   0.8940        XLON     14:20:51      00027583435TRDU1 
   1,617   0.8940        XLON     14:30:24      00027583467TRDU1 
   1,175   0.8940        XLON     14:35:26      00027583520TRDU1 
     495   0.8940        XLON     14:35:26      00027583521TRDU1 
   1,847   0.8940        XLON     14:40:48      00027583583TRDU1 
   1,601   0.8940        XLON     14:47:21      00027583648TRDU1 
   1,847   0.8940        XLON     14:53:01      00027583685TRDU1 
   1,175   0.8940        XLON     14:59:59      00027583806TRDU1 
     445   0.8940        XLON     14:59:59      00027583807TRDU1 
   1,685   0.8940        XLON     15:05:42      00027583836TRDU1 
   1,920   0.8940        XLON     15:11:54      00027583870TRDU1 
     476   0.8940        XLON     15:18:45      00027583955TRDU1 
   4,074   0.8900        XLON     15:18:57      00027583957TRDU1 
     393   0.8870        XLON     15:20:48      00027584007TRDU1 
   1,410   0.8870        XLON     15:20:48      00027584008TRDU1 
     816   0.8900        XLON     15:45:47      00027584391TRDU1 
     956   0.8900        XLON     15:45:47      00027584392TRDU1 
   1,013   0.8900        XLON     15:48:24      00027584437TRDU1 
     757   0.8900        XLON     15:48:24      00027584438TRDU1 
   3,842   0.8930        XLON     16:03:45      00027584827TRDU1 
   1,175   0.8930        XLON     16:07:50      00027584884TRDU1 
     353   0.8930        XLON     16:07:50      00027584885TRDU1 
     263   0.8930        XLON     16:07:50      00027584886TRDU1 
     92   0.8930        XLON     16:13:17      00027585123TRDU1 
     76   0.8930        XLON     16:13:32      00027585125TRDU1 
   2,240   0.8960        XLON     16:20:04      00027585428TRDU1 
   1,096   0.8960        XLON     16:20:04      00027585429TRDU1 
     631   0.8940        XLON     16:20:04      00027585430TRDU1 
     398   0.8940        XLON     16:20:04      00027585431TRDU1 
   2,216   0.8940        XLON     16:20:04      00027585432TRDU1 
     373   0.8940        XLON     16:27:04      00027585658TRDU1 
     61   0.8940        XLON     16:27:04      00027585659TRDU1 
     178   0.8940        XLON     16:27:04      00027585660TRDU1 
     82   0.8940        XLON     16:27:04      00027585661TRDU1 
   2,421   0.8940        XLON     16:27:04      00027585662TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  234960 
EQS News ID:  1601323 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1601323&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 05, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
