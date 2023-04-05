Regulatory News:

Atlante, the company of NHOA Group (NHOA.PA, formerly Engie EPS) dedicated to electric vehicles' fast and ultra-fast charging infrastructure, and Groupe Duval announce their exclusive partnership for the installation of 188 fast and ultra-fast charging points across France.

With 25 years of experience, Groupe Duval is a leading and unique player in the real estate market with experience in all fields, investing in regional projects to develop their full potential, supporting innovation, all the while building a sustainable society. Groupe Duval, a French family-owned reality, is present in 19 countries and conceives a wide range of projects in the real estate business from conception to operations, including design, development, construction, management, and investment.

Atlante will install 188 fast and ultra-fast points of charge in Groupe Duval's high-end commercial areas. The presence of Atlante fastcharging stations all around the country will guarantee to both Groupe Duval's customers and EV drivers in general to charge their vehicles while benefitting from the services offered by Groupe Duval premises.

"Since its creation, our family Groupe has been committed to sustainable development, placing social, societal, and environmental considerations at the heart of its strategy. We are convinced that the energy transition will also involve mobility transformation. Therefore, we are delighted with the partnership that we have just entered with Atlante, which marks the launch of a voluntary initiative to electrify the car parks in our real estate portfolio," commented Pauline Boucon Duval, Managing Director of Groupe Duval

"Partnering with Groupe Duval is a precious opportunity for Atlante to expand our reach and impact further within the e-mobility French market. We are proud to be coupling with a company that shares our commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, and we look forward to the great things we can achieve in the future," commented Jacques Galvani, CEO of Atlante France

The first fastcharging stations are expected to be online by the end of the year.

DUVAL GROUPE

Founded by Éric Duval and co-managed by Pauline Boucon Duval and Louis-Victor Duval, Groupe Duval is a French family-owned real estate company. It employs over 5,000 people and has a turnover of 1 billion euros. More information on www.groupeduval.com

NHOA

NHOA S.A. (formerly Engie EPS), global player in energy storage, e-mobility and EV fast and ultra-fast charging infrastructure, develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Listed on Euronext Paris regulated market (NHOA.PA), NHOA forms part of the CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable financial indices.

NHOA, with offices in France, Spain, United States and Australia, maintains entirely in Italy research, development and production of its technologies. For further information, go towww.nhoa.energy

Atlante

Atlante is a company of NHOA Group (NHOA.PA), formerly Engie EPS, global player in energy storage and e-mobility, which develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Atlante is developing the largest fast and ultra-fast charging network in Southern Europe, enabled by renewables, energy storage and 100% vehicle-grid-integrated (VGI). It aims to install in Italy, France, Spain and Portugal 5,000 fast and ultra-fast points of charge by 2025, and over 35,000 by 2030.

Atlante is the result of the partnership between NHOA Group, which develops and invests in the network being owner and operator, Free2move eSolutions, in the role of supplier of charging technology, and Stellantis automotive group. It will be an open network, with privileged access for Stellantis customers.

For further information, go to www.atlante.energy

