Mittwoch, 05.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Ärzte sind begeistert! Startet genau jetzt der Siegeszug der nadelfreien Injektion?
GlobeNewswire
05.04.2023
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (87/23)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return
futures/forwards in Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB ser. A (SEBA) due to an
ordinary dividend of SEK 6.75, gross return futures/forwards in Husqvarna AB
ser. B (HUSQB) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK 1.00, gross return
futures/forwards in Evolution AB (EVO) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK
22.52. The re-calculation is effective from the ex-date, April 05, 2023. 

As a result of the adjustment gross return futures/forwards prices have
decreased by the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not
affected by the adjustment. 

Adjusted series have received "Y" or "Z" or "Q" or "X" in the series
designation, and have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the
attached files.

