Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, March 31
[05.04.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|04.04.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|24,469,000.00
|EUR
|0
|214,203,159.75
|8.7541
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|04.04.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|890,527.27
|88.346
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|04.04.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|478,600.00
|EUR
|0
|48,028,449.48
|100.352
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|04.04.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|115,602.00
|USD
|0
|12,720,254.63
|110.0349
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|04.04.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|69,889.00
|GBP
|0
|7,542,826.52
|107.9258
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|04.04.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|88,231.00
|EUR
|0
|9,291,097.87
|105.3042
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|04.04.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|46,049.00
|CHF
|0
|4,603,340.39
|99.9661
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|04.04.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|7,105,618.00
|USD
|0
|64,170,324.91
|9.0309
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|04.04.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|3,020,380.00
|USD
|0
|30,979,075.86
|10.2567
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|04.04.23
|IE000LJG9WK1
|339,040.00
|GBP
|0
|3,442,502.33
|10.1537