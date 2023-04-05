

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RS Group plc (RS1.L) said it anticipates full year adjusted operating profit to be slightly ahead of consensus expectations reflecting gross margin benefits and strong cost control. The Group projects full year revenue to be in line with consensus estimates. Like-for-like revenue growth is anticipated at 10%.



Fourth quarter like-for-like revenue growth was 1%, despite weak electronics revenue.



'While revenue momentum has slowed in the fourth quarter against tough comparatives, we continue to drive profitable growth, manage our costs appropriately and invest where we can generate the greatest value,' David Egan, CFO, said.



