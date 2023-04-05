

WINDSOR (dpa-AFX) - Centrica plc (CNA.L), on Wednesday, announced the commencement of the 2023 Programme which is to be conducted over the next 6.5 months from 5 April 2023 to buy back ordinary shares of 614/81 pence each up to an aggregate price of up to £300,000,000, representing an amount equal to the aggregate value of about 5% of the company's issued share capital at Wednesday's share price.



As part of its 2022 Preliminary Results on 16 February 2023 a plan to extend its share repurchase programme, announced a plan to extend its share repurchase programme, by repurchasing up to an additional £300 million of its ordinary shares, subject to market conditions at the time of completion of the original share repurchase programme of up to £250 million of its ordinary shares previously announced on 15 November 2022. As announced on 29 March 2023, the 2022-23 Programme completed on 29 March 2023.



The company has entered into separate non-discretionary agreements with Merrill Lynch International, and Citigroup Global Markets Ltd. to conduct the 2023 Programme on its behalf and to make trading decisions under the 2023 Programme independently of the company.



The 2023 Programme, which is structured in two tranches, will commence on 5 April 2023 and will end no later than 23 October 2023. In the first tranche, Merrill Lynch will purchase Shares up to an aggregate price of £150,000,000. Once the first tranche is complete, under the second tranche, Citi will purchase Shares up to an aggregate price of £150,000,000. In each case, the aggregate price is exclusive of associated fees, expenses and stamp duty.



The purpose of the 2023 Programme is to reduce the capital of the company.



