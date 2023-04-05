

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Merchants Trust PLC (MRCH.L) Wednesday reported profit before tax of 40.79 million pounds for the full year, lower than 182.66 million pounds in the previous year.



Net profit for the year declined to 40.19 million pounds or 29.86p per share from 182.25 million or 146.79p per share a year ago.



Gains on investments held at fair value decreased to 6.04 million pounds from 154.25 million pounds last year.



The company has proposed a final dividend of 7p per share to be payable on May 26 to shareholders on the register as on April 21.



