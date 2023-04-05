

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K.-based aerospace and defence business QinetiQ Group plc (QQ) on Wednesday announced the renewal of the Maritime Strategic Capability Arrangement or MSCA with the Submarine Delivery Agency, ensuring a seamless transition from the previous 15-year agreement.



The 259-million-pound contract which is for a further ten years also includes an option for an additional five-year extension.



The MSCA delivers critical sovereign capabilities that include independent design, test, evaluation and assurance services covering Hydromechanics, Stealth and Signatures, Structures and Maritime Life Support.



The renewal of the MSCA would secure vital sovereign skills and also provide a framework which would allow QinetiQ to leverage these skills and capabilities. This is expected to ensure the UK retains the ability to work as a strategic partner to its allies.



Shares of QinetiQ Group closed Tuesday's trading at 329.80 pence, down 0.40 pence or 0.12 percent from the previous close.



