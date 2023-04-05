Netherlands-based One Solution says its new FlexTherm Eco battery can be used in combination with rooftop PV systems and residential photovoltaic-thermal installations. It consists of a thermal charging station that converts power directly into heat and stores it for the provision of hot water.One Solution Holland B.V., a Dutch heating tech specialist, presented its FlexTherm Eco thermal battery at the recent Solar Solutions trade show in Amsterdam. "The battery is particularly suitable to be combined with a rooftop PV system or a residential photovoltaic-thermal installation," One Solution Holland ...

