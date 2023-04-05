Anzeige
Zinzino Ab (publ): Preliminary Sales Report Q1 2023

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 18% in Q1 compared with the previous year.

The revenue in March for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 13% and amounted to SEK 135.4 (119.5) million. Faun Pharma's external sales were unchanged and amounted to SEK 9.9 (9.9) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 12% to SEK 145.3 (129.4) million compared with the previous year.

The group revenue increased with 18% for Q1 2023 compared with the first quarter last year and amounted to SEK 393.0 (334.4) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK

23-mar

22-mar

Change

Q1 2023

Q1 2022

Change

The Nordics

26.0

32.8

-21 %

72.8

80.3

-9 %

Central Europe

35.4

22.2

59 %

90.8

59.1

54 %

East Europe

34.6

31.5

10 %

92.6

83.4

11 %

South & West Europe

18.7

14.3

31 %

49.0

38.1

29 %

The Baltics

7.7

6.7

15 %

21.1

18.3

15 %

North America

7.1

5.4

31 %

19.6

14.1

39 %

Asia-Pacific

4.5

6.1

-26 %

15.6

16.4

-5 %

Africa

1.4

0.5

180 %

3.8

1.4

171 %

Zinzino

135.4

119.5

13 %

365.3

311.1

17 %

Faun Pharma

9.9

9.9

0 %

27.7

23.3

19 %

Zinzino Group

145.3

129.4

12 %

393.0

334.4

18 %

Countries in regions:

  • The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
  • Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
  • East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
  • South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
  • The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
  • North America: Canada, USA
  • Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
  • Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:
marketing@zinizno.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10976/3747177/1968909.pdf

2303 Pressrelease Salesreport EN

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-preliminary-sales-report-q1-2023-301790532.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
