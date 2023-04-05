DJ Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc (CRBL LN) Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Apr-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc

DEALING DATE: 04-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 22.2307

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 76349374

CODE: CRBL LN

ISIN: LU1829218749

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1829218749 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRBL LN Sequence No.: 235004 EQS News ID: 1601519 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1601519&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 05, 2023 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)