DJ Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc (CRBL LN) Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Apr-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc
DEALING DATE: 04-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 22.2307
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 76349374
CODE: CRBL LN
ISIN: LU1829218749
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1829218749 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRBL LN Sequence No.: 235004 EQS News ID: 1601519 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1601519&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 05, 2023 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)