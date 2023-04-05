

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HICL Infrastructure PLC (HICL.L) Wednesday announced its decision to acquire a minority stake in Altitude Group's fibre-to-the-home platform Altitude Infra.



The company is investing along with other InfraRed-managed funds and co-investors, together owning 15.1% of Altitude Infra.



HICL said the investment will add to its key portfolio metrics, enhances portfolio diversification and improves the earnings profile.



'Altitude Infra is a leading owner/operator in the French fibre-to-the-home market, with a c. 30% market share of the fibre footprint in the Public Initiative Networks (PIN) areas,' HICL said.



The company is also in advance talks to sell an existing investment to fund the acquisition.



In addition, HICL will use its 650 million pounds revolving credit facility to fund the investment, which is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023.



