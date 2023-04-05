Anzeige
05.04.2023
Sodexo SA: Sodexo - Financial Report for First half Fiscal 2023 available

Regulated
information


Issy-les-Moulineaux, April 5, 2023

Financial Report for First half Fiscal 2023 available

Sodexo announces that its First half Fiscal 2023 Financial report is available online and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

This document is available on Sodexo's website, www.sodexo.com, under "Regulated information" in the Investors section. It includes the condensed consolidated financial statements for First half Fiscal 2023, the First half activity report, the statement of responsibility for the First half financial report as well as the auditors' report on the limited review of the above-mentioned financial statements.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. Operating in 53 countries, our 422,000 employees serve 100 million consumers each day. The Sodexo Group stands out for its independence and its founding family shareholding, its responsible business model and its portfolio of activities including Food Services, Facilities Management Services and Employee Benefit Solutions. This diversified offer meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.


Key Figures

  • 21.1 billion euros in Fiscal 2022
    consolidated revenues
  • 422,000 employees as at August 31, 2022
  • #2 France-based private employer worldwide
  • 53 countries
  • 100 million consumers served daily
  • 13.3 billion euro in market capitalization
    (as at April 4, 2023)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
