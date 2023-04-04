Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Operational and Financial Update

Achieved First Quarter 2023 Total Company Average Production of Approximately 31,700 BOPD, an Increase of 8% from First Quarter 2022



Acordionero Field Producing Approximately 20,000 BOPD for First Time Since Second Quarter 2019

Share Buybacks: Purchased 13 Million Gran Tierra Shares of Common Stock During First Quarter 2023

Bond Buybacks: Purchased $8 Million in Face Value of Gran Tierra 2025 Bonds During First Quarter 2023

CALGARY, Alberta, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. ("Gran Tierra" or the "Company") (NYSE American:GTE)(TSX:GTE)(LSE:GTE) today announced an operational and financial update. All dollar amounts are in United States dollars, and production amounts are on an average working interest before royalties ("WI") basis unless otherwise indicated. Per barrel ("bbl") and bbl of oil per day ("BOPD") amounts are based on WI sales before royalties.

Message to Shareholders

Commenting on the Company's ongoing successful drilling campaign and share and bond buyback programs, Gary Guidry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gran Tierra, stated: "We are very pleased with the results so far from our 2023 development drilling campaign, which have demonstrated the quality of our assets and our ability to execute on our strategy. We plan to continue the development program until the end of second quarter 2023, with our high-impact exploration drilling campaign scheduled to commence early in third quarter 2023. We are also pleased with the resumption of both our share and bond buyback programs, which reflect our commitment to returning value to our shareholders and strengthening our balance sheet."

Operations Update:

Production During first quarter 2023 (the " Quarter "), Gran Tierra's total average production was approximately 31,700 BOPD. Gran Tierra's total current average production 1 for second quarter 2023 to date is approximately 33,700 BOPD, which is at the high end of the Company's 2023 previously disclosed average annual production guidance. During second quarter 2023 to date, Acordionero's current average production 1 is approximately 20,000 BOPD, which is the first time this level of production has been reached since second quarter 2019 and is a result of the Company's ongoing successful development drilling and asset management efforts through waterflooding to enhance oil recovery.

Development During the Quarter the Company drilled 14 wells: Acordionero: 8 wells were drilled; 5 are on production, 2 are on water injection and 1 producer is being completed Costayaco: 4 wells were drilled; 2 producers are scheduled for completion and tie-in before the end of April 2023 and 2 water injection wells are completed and expected to begin injection during second quarter 2023 Moqueta: 2 wells were drilled; 1 is on production, and production casing is being run on the second one Production in the Suroriente Block averaged approximately 8,167 BOPD gross (4,247 BOPD WI) during the Quarter, its second highest quarterly production average since second quarter 2015, despite no development wells being drilled since first quarter 2018. During the Quarter, Gran Tierra initiated a waterflood project designed to increase oil recovery in the Cumplidor field in the Putumayo-7 Block. The Company plans to monitor waterflood performance and, based on results, expects to identify future development drilling locations.



Shareholder Returns:

Share Buybacks: Pursuant to Gran Tierra's current normal course issuer bid ( "NCIB" ), the Company has purchased approximately 36 million of its shares of common stock since the commencement of the NCIB on September 1, 2022, representing approximately 9.7% of shares outstanding as of June 30, 2022.

Pursuant to Gran Tierra's current normal course issuer bid ( ), the Company has purchased approximately 36 million of its shares of common stock since the commencement of the NCIB on September 1, 2022, representing approximately 9.7% of shares outstanding as of June 30, 2022. During the Quarter alone, the Company bought back approximately 13 million shares for approximately $10.7 million.

Bond Buybacks:

During the Quarter, Gran Tierra bought back approximately $8 million in face value of the Company's 6.25% senior notes due February 2025 (the "2025 bonds" ). Since starting bond buybacks, the Company has purchased a total of $28 million in face value of the 2025 bonds, which represents approximately 9.4% of the outstanding 2025 bonds.

). Since starting bond buybacks, the Company has purchased a total of $28 million in face value of the 2025 bonds, which represents approximately 9.4% of the outstanding 2025 bonds. The cost of the 2025 bond buybacks during the Quarter alone was approximately $6.8 million, representing a discount of about 15% to the face value of the purchased 2025 bonds.

1Gran Tierra's total current average production is for the period of April 1, 2023, to April 4, 2023.

Corporate Presentation:

Corporate Presentation:

