Jakson says its new, fully automated manufacturing line will produce the latest p-type, n-type, and G-12 solar modules, in both mono-facial and bifacial formats.From pv magazine India Jakson Group, an Indian energy conglomerate, said this week that it has signed a contract with China's Jinchen Corp. for a 600 MW PV production line. The deal is a step forward in Jakson's plan to expand its solar manufacturing capacity in India to 3 GW per year by fiscal 2026, while also serving international markets. Currently, Jakson has a 500 MW solar module facility in Greater Noida. Jinchen's 600 MW equipment ...

