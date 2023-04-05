Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) ("Natuzzi" or the "Company") announced today that the Company is postponing its release of the Company's 2022 fourth quarter and full-year financial results and conference call, originally scheduled for April 5, 2023 and April 6, 2023, respectively.

The Company's joint venture in China, in which Natuzzi retains a 49% interest and which is accounted for in the Company's consolidated financial statements using the equity method, needs to carry out certain additional procedures to ensure the accuracy of its reporting of financial information for 2022 and, therefore, has not yet completed its preparation of the full-year ended December 31, 2022 financial results. The board of directors of the Company will wait for such procedures to be substantially completed before approving and releasing the Company's 2022 fourth quarter and full-year financial results.

The Company expects that such procedures will be substantially completed within the first half of April 2023. The Company will announce the updated dates for its earnings release and conference call as soon as they are available.

