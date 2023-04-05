Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Ärzte sind begeistert! Startet genau jetzt der Siegeszug der nadelfreien Injektion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.04.2023 | 11:06
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity UCITS II ICAV - Resignation of Director

Fidelity UCITS II ICAV - Resignation of Director

PR Newswire

London, April 4

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
For Immediate Release05 April 2023
Fidelity UCITS II ICAV (the "ICAV II")
RE: Resignation of Director

The Board of Directors of the ICAV II (the "Board") would like to announce that Denise Kinsella resigned from the Board on 31 March 2023.

Enquiries:
FIL Investment Management (Luxembourg) S.A., Ireland BranchGeorgina Cromwell
Phone: +353 1 223 1319
Matheson LLPMargot Carty
Phone: +353 1 232 2000
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.