Fidelity UCITS II ICAV - Resignation of Director
London, April 4
|05 April 2023
|Fidelity UCITS II ICAV (the "ICAV II")
|RE: Resignation of Director
The Board of Directors of the ICAV II (the "Board") would like to announce that Denise Kinsella resigned from the Board on 31 March 2023.
