Mittwoch, 05.04.2023
Ärzte sind begeistert! Startet genau jetzt der Siegeszug der nadelfreien Injektion?
WKN: A3DH8H ISIN: GB00BMV92D64 Ticker-Symbol: 1N00 
Frankfurt
05.04.23
09:15 Uhr
2,580 Euro
-0,060
-2,27 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
05.04.2023 | 11:48
168 Leser
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - TVR and Transaction in Own Shares (Correction)

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - TVR and Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, April 5

5 April 2023

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Company announces that due to the delayed notification to the Company of a Transaction in Own Shares having taken place on 30 March 2023, the following corrections are required to be made to the Total Voting Rights announcement released on 3 April 2023 and the Transaction in Own Shares announcements released on 3 April 2023 and 4 April 2023 respectively.

On 30 March 2023 the Company purchased 100,011 Ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company at a price of 229.9999 pence per Ordinary share. The shares have been placed into treasury.

CORRECTION: TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In conformity with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company as at 31 March 2023 were as follows:

Class of shareTotal number of shares in circulationNumber of voting rights attached to each shareTotal number of voting rights of shares in circulationNumber of shares held in treasury (carrying no voting rights attached until issued)Total number of shares in issue
Ordinary shares309,186,7331309,186,73325,177,092334,363,825

CORRECTION: TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Company makes the following corrections to the Transaction in Own Shares announcements released on 3 April 2023 and 4 April 2023, subsequent to the Total Voting Rights announcement.

On 3 April 2023 the Company purchased 114,400 Ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company at a price of 234.4206 pence per Ordinary share. The shares have been placed into treasury. Following this transaction, the Company's issued share capital is 334,363,825 Ordinary Shares, of which 25,291,492 shares are held in treasury. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 309,072,333 Ordinary Shares.

On 4 April 2023 the Company purchased 200,000 Ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company at a price of 231.9315 pence per Ordinary share. The shares have been placed into treasury. Following this transaction, the Company's issued share capital is 334,363,825 Ordinary Shares, of which 25,491,492 shares are held in treasury.

Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 308,872,333 Ordinary Shares.

The total voting rights figure of 308,872,333 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Cenkos Securities plc +44 (0)20 7397 8900

Tunga Chigovanyika

Will Talkington

Andrew Worne

Will Rogers

RWC +44 (0)20 7227 6025

Gary Tuffield

Montfort Communications RWC@montfort.london

Gay Collins +44 (0) 7798 626282

Toto Reissland-Burghart +44 (0) 7976 098139

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323

