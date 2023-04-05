Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.04.2023
Ärzte sind begeistert! Startet genau jetzt der Siegeszug der nadelfreien Injektion?
05.04.2023 | 12:18
INVISIO AB: INVISIO's 2022 Annual Report and Sustainability Report now available

STOCKHOLM, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, INVISIO announced that the company's Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2022 is available in Swedish and English. A digital copy can be downloaded at www.invisio.com.

The Annual Report includes Company presentation, Sustainability Report, Report by the Board of Directors, Financial Statements, Auditor's Report, Corporate Governance Statement, and Remuneration Report.

INVISIO has chosen to print only a limited number of annual reports. For those who are unable to access the annual report digitally, a printed version can be ordered via the email address ir@invisio.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Michael Peterson, Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communication, INVISIO
Mobile: +45 5372 7733 | Email: mpn@invisio.com

This information is information that INVISIO AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the President/CEO, on April 5, 2023, at 11:00 CET.

About INVISIO AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate, protect their hearing and work effectively. The company combines specialist knowledge in acoustics and hearing with broad engineering know-how including in software, materials technology and integration. The company's solutions are marketed under the two brands INVISIO and Racal Acoustics. Sales are via the headquarters in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Thailand and via a global network of partners. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Additional information is available on the company's website www.invisio.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17798/3747060/1967769.pdf

INVISIO Annual Report 2022

https://mb.cision.com/Public/17798/3747060/926fa377a62edbf1.pdf

INVISIO s 2022 Annual Report now available

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invisios-2022-annual-report-and-sustainability-report-now-available-301790602.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
