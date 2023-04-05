Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.04.2023
Ärzte sind begeistert! Startet genau jetzt der Siegeszug der nadelfreien Injektion?
Intesa Sanpaolo's International Subsidiary Banks Division (ISBD) recorded growth

MILAN, Italy, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intesa Sanpaolo's International Subsidiary Banks Division (ISBD) recorded growth in 2022. The Intesa Sanpaolo Group, the largest banking group in Italy and a leader in Europe, has a strong international presence. The activities of ISBD are carried out through 11 commercial banks operating in 12 countries (Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Albania, Romania, Moldova, Ukraine and Egypt) and the wealth management company Yi Tsai (Talento Italiano) in China, where the Group also has a minority stake in Bank of Qingdao and Penghua Asset Management.

The Division's banks, which play a major role in their respective markets, have a network of over 900 branches serving around 7 million customers.

Over the last three years, ISBD, led by Marco Elio Rottigni, recorded an average growth in total assets of 7% per annum and contributed 14% to the net profit of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group in 2022.

"We are very satisfied with the results achieved in 2022 and, more generally, in the last three years: we have achieved them by operating in a complex economic and geopolitical scenario at global level, which has led to the redefinition of international production and logistics chains," said Marco Elio Rottigni, Chief of ISBD.

During the press conference, Rottigni also outlined the Business Plan outlook to 2025. "The Euro-Mediterranean basin," he explained, "will play an increasingly central role in global maritime routes, and the countries where we operate with our commercial banks are those with the highest expected economic growth in the area." In key words: internationalisation of the Italian entrepreneurial ecosystem and synergies. "We intend to contribute to this growth and, at the same time, facilitate the internationalisation of Italian companies, focusing on the distinctive skills of our Group, inter-divisional synergies, and recovery and resilience programmes. In particular," Rottigni stressed, "we will focus our funding on the sustainable development of agribusiness, a strategic sector in the areas where we operate, manufacturing, trade and transport." "Our people have contributed to the achievement of important results and are the real added value of our Division and, more generally, of our entire Group," the Chief of ISBD concluded.

For more information:
Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f35997a-8ebc-41f2-9dba-4b2e8c146ca1

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/119e8be4-111e-4a69-9ad8-0dbaff959ebd


