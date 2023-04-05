DV Group Acquires Centaur Markets, Expanding Offerings in Structured Products

CHICAGO, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DV Group, parent to leading proprietary trading firms DV Trading and DV Securities, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of the business of Centaur Markets, a boutique structured products trading firm. This acquisition will enable DV Group to expand its offerings in structured products and strengthen its position as a market leader across multiple asset classes.





"We're excited to welcome the talented Centaur team to the DV Group family," said Jared Vegosen, Co-founder of DV Group. "This acquisition combines Centaur's cutting-edge technology that delivers customized products and risk management strategies with DV's extensive market relationships, capital base, and resources. We are confident that this partnership will widen our institutional footprint with more innovative solutions and comprehensive tradeable instruments."

Centaur principal Patrick Baker said: "We are thrilled to join forces with DV Group, a well-respected firm with a strong reputation for excellence in the trading and financial services industry. We believe that our expertise in structured products, combined with DV's extensive resources and market reach, will create a powerful platform for growth and success."

The acquisition of Centaur adds a new team of veteran traders and analysts to DV Group's existing force of nearly 400, expanding the firm's capabilities in trading structured products.

"At Centaur, we have always been committed to bringing innovative and tailored solutions to meet the investment objective," said Anestis Arampatzis, principal at Centaur Markets. "We are excited to join forces with DV Group, a firm that shares our dedication to excellence and focus on distilling value. Together, we will be well positioned to develop even more comprehensive and sophisticated financial instruments."

The partnership aims to create synergies that will allow the two firms to deliver more extensive and innovative financial solutions across multiple asset classes. This includes customized products, risk management strategies, and access to new markets and investment opportunities.

For more information on the new product offerings and capabilities provided by this partnership, institutional counterparties can contact ir@centaurmarkets.com.

About DV Group

DV Group and its subsidiaries utilize their own capital, trading strategies and risk management methodologies to provide liquidity to worldwide financial markets and hedging opportunities to commodity producers and users. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to excellence, DV Group has grown rapidly, acquiring multiple smaller trading firms, most recently, Allston Trading in December 2021, as well as numerous trading groups and financial technology capabilities. For more information, please visit https://www.dvtrading.co/

About Centaur Markets

Centaur Markets is an over-the-counter (OTC) trading firm specializing in making markets in options and structured products. With a team of traders boasting decades of combined experience, Centaur leverages its empirical market knowledge and cutting-edge strategies to provide innovative financial solutions to institutional counterparties and high net worth individuals.





