

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former president Donald Trump railed against the judge who is overseeing the case against him and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg after pleading not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records during a historic court hearing in New York.



During Tuesday's arraignment, Judge Juan Merchan warned Trump to refrain from making statements that are likely to incite violence or civil unrest.



Immediately after that, Trump flew back to Florida and made a defiant speech to his supporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort. In a scathing remark about Merchan, Trump said, 'I have a Trump-hating judge.'



Trump also alleged that Bragg is a 'radical left, George Soros-backed prosecutor.'



'He knew there was no case. That's why last week he delayed for a month and then immediately took that back and threw this ridiculous indictment together.' Trump said.



Trump, who is one of the frontrunners for the 2024 GOP nomination, claimed the case against him was politically motivated.



'This fake case was brought only to interfere with the upcoming 2024 election. And it should be dropped immediately.'



'I never thought anything like this could happen in America, never thought it could happen. The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it,' according to Trump.



It's an insult to the country, according to the business tycoon-turned politician.



The 76-year-old Republican leader is accused of falsifying business records to cover up hush money he allegedly paid to two women during his 2016 election campaign.



The Manhattan district attorney's office has been investigating an alleged payment that Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen made to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election to keep quiet about an adulterous affair she said she had with Trump in 2006.



Daniels claims the former president paid her $130,000 as hush money.



According to the prosecutors, when Trump reimbursed the money to Cohen, the payment was recorded as legal fees, but under business expense. Prosecutors say this amounts to Trump falsifying business records, which is illegal in New York.



Donald Trump is the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges.



Trump's legal team can file any motion until August 8. The prosecution will respond by September 19.



Judge Merchan has scheduled the next hearing for December 4 to rule on the motions.



