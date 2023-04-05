Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.04.2023
WKN: LYX0YW ISIN: LU1841731745 Ticker-Symbol: L4K3 
Tradegate
05.04.23
12:07 Uhr
15,670 Euro
+0,052
+0,33 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
05.04.2023 | 13:13
Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CNAL LN) Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Apr-2023 / 12:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 04-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 164.6979

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1584942

CODE: CNAL LN

ISIN: FR0011720911

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      FR0011720911 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      CNAL LN 
Sequence No.:  235055 
EQS News ID:  1601731 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1601731&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 05, 2023 06:41 ET (10:41 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.