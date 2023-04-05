DJ Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 04-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 144.7783
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4190410
CODE: DAXX LN
ISIN: LU0252633754
