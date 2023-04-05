DJ Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist (MFDD LN) Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Apr-2023 / 12:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist
DEALING DATE: 04-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 168.1847
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 131484
CODE: MFDD LN
ISIN: LU0908501132
