DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (C) (CEG2 LN) Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Apr-2023 / 12:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 04-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 79.7432
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19366439
CODE: CEG2 LN
ISIN: LU1437015735
---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1437015735 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CEG2 LN Sequence No.: 235087 EQS News ID: 1601797 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1601797&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 05, 2023 06:41 ET (10:41 GMT)