DJ Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C) (EPRA LN) Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Apr-2023 / 12:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 04-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 56.6956
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4013727
CODE: EPRA LN
ISIN: LU1437018838
------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1437018838 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EPRA LN Sequence No.: 235097 EQS News ID: 1601817 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1601817&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 05, 2023 06:42 ET (10:42 GMT)