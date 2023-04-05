DJ Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (CP9U LN) Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Apr-2023 / 12:42 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 04-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 644.3206
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 47657
CODE: CP9U LN
ISIN: LU1602145036
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1602145036 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CP9U LN Sequence No.: 235116 EQS News ID: 1601857 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1601857&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 05, 2023 06:42 ET (10:42 GMT)