DJ Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTXX LN) Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Apr-2023 / 12:43 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 04-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 160.3952
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5515410
CODE: MTXX LN
ISIN: LU1650490474
---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1650490474 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTXX LN Sequence No.: 235122 EQS News ID: 1601869 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1601869&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 05, 2023 06:43 ET (10:43 GMT)