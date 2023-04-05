Anzeige
05.04.2023
Amundi Index Euro Corporate SRI UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index Euro Corporate SRI UCITS ETF DR (C) (ECRP LN) Amundi Index Euro Corporate SRI UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Apr-2023 / 12:44 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index Euro Corporate SRI UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 04-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 47.528

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 44396826

CODE: ECRP LN

ISIN: LU1437018168

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1601815&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 05, 2023 06:44 ET (10:44 GMT)

