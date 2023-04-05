DJ Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (UHYC LN) Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Apr-2023 / 12:44 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 04-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.2356
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 311863
CODE: UHYC LN
ISIN: LU1435356065
---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1435356065 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UHYC LN Sequence No.: 235084 EQS News ID: 1601791 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1601791&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 05, 2023 06:44 ET (10:44 GMT)