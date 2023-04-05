DJ Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF (CUK LN) Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Apr-2023 / 12:45 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF

DEALING DATE: 04-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 233.2185

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 91045

CODE: CUK LN

ISIN: FR0010655761

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0010655761 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CUK LN Sequence No.: 235050 EQS News ID: 1601721 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1601721&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 05, 2023 06:45 ET (10:45 GMT)