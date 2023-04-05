DJ Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Apr-2023

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 04-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 29.576

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19804273

CODE: LESW LN

ISIN: LU1792117779

