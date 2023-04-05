DJ Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 04-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.8765

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13525575

CODE: DTEC LN

ISIN: LU2023678282

