DJ Amundi Prime US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Prime US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (PR1T LN) Amundi Prime US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Apr-2023 / 12:52 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Prime US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF DR - USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 04-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.3922
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 850666
CODE: PR1T LN
ISIN: LU2182388665
